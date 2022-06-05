Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.16 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock worth $10,171,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

