Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,084,757 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

