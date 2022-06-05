Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 929,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,936,000 after buying an additional 630,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PG&E by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after buying an additional 915,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,085,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,021,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

