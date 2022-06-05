Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 55,900 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,624. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,544,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

