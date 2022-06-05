Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE ARW opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.