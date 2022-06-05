Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 17,600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

