Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 12,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

