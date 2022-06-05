Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,666 shares of company stock worth $16,727,937 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.