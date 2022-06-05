BTIG Research Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $37.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

