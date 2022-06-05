Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target at $182.33

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.

WKCMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($204.30) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($180.65) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($190.32) to €197.00 ($211.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$189.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.70. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $131.00 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

