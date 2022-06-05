Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wabash National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Wabash National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 227,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.49. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

