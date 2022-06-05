Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $28.69

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 2,780,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. AES has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
