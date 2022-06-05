Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $28.69

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 2,780,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. AES has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

