Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) PT at $77.25

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,169. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,531. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.