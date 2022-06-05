Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $88.80

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OMC opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,574,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

