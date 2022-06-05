Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $211.08

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $179.13. 407,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $163.78 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.