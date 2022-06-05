Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $17.02

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.26.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 1,937,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

