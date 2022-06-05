Brokerages Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $106.67

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($94.62) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Ipsen from €112.00 ($120.43) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

