Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price at $284.40

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.40.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $222.33. The stock had a trading volume of 633,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,648. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.07. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $199.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.