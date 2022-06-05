Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $2.92

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,919,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Endo International has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Endo International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.