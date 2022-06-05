Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT at $317.00

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($4.16) to GBX 326 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 315 ($3.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$12.89 on Tuesday. 92 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.7376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

