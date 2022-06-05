Brokerages Set Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Target Price at $13.22

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNVY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 149,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,592. Convey Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

