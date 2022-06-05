Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $33.25

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

