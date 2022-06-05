Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $23.75

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 123.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 72,072 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 488,050 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CI Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 64.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 40,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

