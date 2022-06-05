Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $130.64

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.64.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 1,257,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

