Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $120.56

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.56.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 652,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

