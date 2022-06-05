Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) PT at $59.92

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $42.35. 1,591,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

