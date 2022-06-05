Brokerages Expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Park National posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE PRK opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

