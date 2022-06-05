Brokerages Expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Lightspeed Commerce posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 1,030,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,907. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.