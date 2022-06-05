Brokerages Expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HashiCorp.

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million.

HCP traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

