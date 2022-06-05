Brokerages Expect EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EQRx’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQRx.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34.

EQRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EQRx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 1,480,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48. EQRx has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

