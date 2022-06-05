Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $3.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

