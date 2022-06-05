Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.60 million and the lowest is $37.10 million. Veritone posted sales of $19.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $178.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $182.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.58 million, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $227.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Veritone stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 240,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.20. Veritone has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $187,055 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.