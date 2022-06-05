Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

PGR opened at $119.11 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

