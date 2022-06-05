Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 8,150,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,110. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.