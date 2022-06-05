Brokerages Anticipate GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology stock remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 390,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

