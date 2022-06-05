Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Million

Brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $44.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $181.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.52 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $223.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.