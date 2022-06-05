Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 119,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of 382.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

