Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $602.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Top-line growth was driven by strength in networking and server storage segments. Networking is riding on strong adoption of Broadcom’s next-gen merchant switching and routing solutions by hyperscalers, enterprises and service providers. Aggressive adoption of its next-generation server storage solutions by hyperscalers is expected to drive top-line growth. Broadcom expects fiscal third-quarter networking and server storage revenues to grow more than 25% and 60% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. An upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance is encouraging. Recently announced VMware acquisition will aid prospects over the long term. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition, along with high debt levels, are persistent overhangs.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $682.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $563.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.72. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

