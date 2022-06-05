Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $52,515.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

