BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce $8.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $35.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.07 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 1,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The company has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

