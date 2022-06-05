Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 217.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after buying an additional 377,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.