boohoo group’s (BHHOF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHHOF. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Investec upgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

