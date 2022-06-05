BOLT (BOLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $168,677.00

BOLT (BOLT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $168,677.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,874.20 or 1.00019273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

