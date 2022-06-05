B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.38 ($7.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BME shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.09) to GBX 480 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:BME traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 383.70 ($4.85). 5,433,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 557.59. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 848.53 ($10.74). The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

