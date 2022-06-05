Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.0350 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $40,224.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.90 or 0.99992410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

