BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.