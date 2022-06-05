BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will post $41.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.45 million and the highest is $42.79 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $41.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 million to $177.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $186.85 million, with estimates ranging from $166.98 million to $206.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 493,479 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 421,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,926. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $778.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

