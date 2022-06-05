BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

