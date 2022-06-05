BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MHN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

