BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

